Germany maintained their dominance on home soil with a marginal team relay victory in the Luge World Cup in Oberhof.

The hosts' line-up of Dajana Eitberger, Felix Loch and Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken had already claimed gold in the women's singles, men's singles and doubles events respectively.

And an overall time of 2:23.648 was enough to sneak ahead of Austria's Madeleine Egle, Jonas Muller and Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller by just 0.036 seconds to seal a fourth gold medal for Germany.

Following his country's clean sweep of victories, head coach Norbert Loch said: "The team relay has shown again how important it is that all components have to fit together."

After picking up a silver medal, Austria's Egle added: "Our joy at finishing second is greater than the disappointment we feel at just missing out on gold."

Poland's Klaudia Domaradzka, Mateusz Sochowicz and Wojciech Chmielewski and Jakub Kowalewski completed the podium in third, while Italy - who were victorious in Altenberg last time out - came home fourth.

