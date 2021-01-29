Hosts Germany enjoyed a blistering start to the 2021 FIL World Luge Championships, picking up five of the nine available medals on day one of the competition on home turf in Koenigssee.

Julia Taubitz topped the ranks in the women's sprint event with a time of 39.101 seconds, ahead of Anna Berreiter, Dajana Eitberger and Natalie Geisenberger as Germany completed a one-two-three-four finish.

Victory for 24-year-old Taubitz - who currently sits second in the overall women's World Cup standings - marks her first ever individual world title, following her mixed team gold in Sochi last year.

There was more success for the Germans in the doubles' event, with Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt being crowned sprint world champions for the third time thanks to a time of 39.126 seconds, while Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken completed the podium in third.

Latvian duo Andris and Juris Sics took home the silver medal, having finished just 0.014s off the pace set by Wendl and Arlt.

Austrian brothers Nico and David Gleirscher shared the podium after finishing first and third respectively in the men's sprint, with the former's time of 38.375 seconds enough to pip Russia's Semen Pavlichenko.

