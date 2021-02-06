Austria's Nico Gleirscher snapped Felix Loch's winning streak and claimed a stunning maiden World Cup gold medal in St Moritz.

The 23-year-old, who won the sprint world title in Konigsee last weekend, continued his fine form with victory by six-hundredths of a second.

Luge Rosenthal claims maiden Luge Nations Cup victory after super St Moritz showing YESTERDAY AT 16:39

Four-time Olympic champion Loch was beaten to the world title by Russian Roman Repilov and wasn't even the fastest German in the final World Cup race of the season.

That honour went to Max Langenhan as the two-time world junior champion put down the fastest second run to claim silver in 2:15.912, with Loch taking bronze.

Sportsbeat 2021

Luge Taubitz claims World Championship gold as Germany sweep podium 31/01/2021 AT 16:29