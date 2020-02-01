Home favourite Ludwig continues fine luge form with Oberhof triumph

Johannes Ludwig followed up his recent triumph at Sigulda, Latvia with victory in his home country on Saturday.

The German beat Russia's Semen Pavlichenko by 0.164 seconds as Latvia's Inars Kivlenieks saw off fellow countryman Kristers Aparjods to claim third spot.

Russia's World Cup leader Roman Repilov finished down in eighth place.

The German fans had more to celebrate when Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt won the doubles.

It was the pair's first World Cup victory of the season as they beat Latvian brothers Andris and Juris Sics.

While home favourites Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken who still lead the overall standings came sixth, Robin Johannes Geueke and David Gamm ensured Germany secured another spot on the podium with a third-placed finish.

Sportsbeat 2020