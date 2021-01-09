Germany's Felix Loch maintained his scintillating run of form by claiming European Luge Championship gold in the men's singles event for the third time in his career in Sigulda.

The 31-year-old â€“ who had previously been crowned European champion on home soil in Oberhof in 2013, and Altenberg in 2016 â€“ has dominated the World Cup season so far, and was on song once again in Latvia.

A two-run time of 1:35.884 was good enough to earn Loch a seventh World Cup win of the 2020/21 campaign alongside his European gong, ahead of compatriot Johannes Ludwig in second and Italy's Dominik Fischnaller in third.

Loch said: "In the second run I was even faster at the start, up on the track it went even better and down there it was a great run."

Having only missed out on top spot in the Winterberg sprint this season Loch holds a 235 point lead over Ludwig at the top of the overall World Cup standings, with Oberhof the next venue in a week's time.

