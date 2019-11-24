Mueller, who was the Sprint world champion in Winterberg at the start of the year led the way after a strong opening run.

The pack were tight together after that run with the legendary Felix Loch amongst a group who were threatening to challenge Mueller in the second go.

However Loch and defending World Cup champion Semen Pavlichenko struggled a bit which meant Russia’s Roman Repilov led the way going into the final few runs.

His compatriot Alexsandr Gorbatcevich, second in the opening run, lost control and crashed out which meant all eyes were on Mueller.

The Austrian delivered in style with another excellent run to give him victory in the first World Cup of the season.