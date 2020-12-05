Tatyana Ivanova picked up the 15th win of her luge World Cup career with victory on the ice of Altenberg.

The Russian slider took an early lead with a strong first run and she didn't let the advantage slip, finishing in a combined time of 1:45.170.

That was 0.113 seconds clear of home favourite Natalie Geisenberger, who picked up her second silver medal of the season.

Track record holder Geisneberger had been in touching distance following the first run but could only muster the fourth-best time second around, clocking 52.697 seconds.

The podium was rounded out by Ivanova's compatriot, Ekaterina Katnikova, who lifted herself from fourth at the halfway stage to third thanks to the quickest run of the second slides.

Madeleine Egle was the slider to miss out in fourth place, while World Cup champion and last week's winner Julia Taubitz was only able to finish fifth on home ice.

The German produced times of 52.771 and 52.713 seconds in Altenberg, with her combined time of 1:45.484 more than three tenths of a second off the pace.

Taubitz and Geisenberger, returning to the World Cup circuit after giving birth in May, now share the overall lead on 255 points.

The World Cup campaign stays in Germany with Oberhof playing host next weekend.

