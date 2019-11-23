Ivanova wins World Cup luge opener

The Russian clocked a time of 1:21.304 to get her World Cup campaign off to the best possible start, edging USA's Summer Britcher in second with Germany's Julia Taubitz and Jessica Tiebel sharing third place after recording the same time of 1:21.468.

"The second run was crucial, and I timed it to perfection," said Ivanova.

"I had an unlucky starting number on the first run, but it was the same for everyone as we all had high numbers.

Meanwhile, Germany number one Taubitz described her opening performance as 'awful'.

"To make matters worse, I also wrecked my sled," Taubitz said.

"I'll probably have a good laugh at the photos later but I feel like punching something right now."

Elsewhere in the doubles, Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken opened their bid for a fifth overall title in six years with victory over fellow Germans Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt.

