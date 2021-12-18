Johannes Ludwig pipped home favourite Wolfgang Kindl to pull further clear at the top of the FIL Luge World Cup standings with victory in Innsbruck.

A track record time of 49.790s saw the German hit the front on the first run and he was fastest again second time around, coming home in 49.815s to finish nearly five-tenths of a second clear of Kindl.

Ad

Dominik Fischnaller took bronze ahead of the Gleirscher brothers, Nico and David, who remarkably finished in exactly the same time following their two runs.

Beijing 2022 Luge at the Beijing Olympics: What are the rules? How do you win gold? YESTERDAY AT 14:20

"Sledding is just fun right now," said Ludwig, who is now 124 points clear of Kindl in the overall standings.

"I'm in the shape of my life."

The home fans did have something to cheer in the men's doubles, which was won by Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller in 1:19.281.

Latvia's Sics brothers, Andris and Juris, were 0.022 seconds further back while Italy's Emanuel Rieder and Simon Kainzwaldner earned the final spot on the podium.

Luge Luge World Cup men's gold shared for second time in history 12/12/2021 AT 19:32