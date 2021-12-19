Julia Taubitz leads the way in the Luge World Cup standings after recording her third victory of the season in the women's individual event in Innsbruck.

The German athlete's total time of 1:19.546 was enough to finish above Austria's Madeleine Egle in second and her compatriot Natalie Geisenberger in third.

Geisenberger finished with a time of 1:19.894, while second-placed Egle finished in 1:19.558.

Egle did get her revenge in the sprint event as her time of 29.992s was enough to edge out Taubitz on 30.042, with another German, Anna Berreiter, coming third.

Taubitz (594) now has a 72-point lead over her Austrian rival (522) in the overall World Cup standings after the season passed the halfway stage, with Berreiter third on 475 ahead of Geisenberger on 382.

Sunday also saw men's singles and double sprint events, with Austrian and German lugers once again dominating.

The men's singles sprint ended with Austria's Wolfgang Kindl improving on his second-placed finish in the main event on Saturday as he clocked 32.390s to take gold.

Jonas Mueller 0.040s behind in second as Johannes Ludwig came third.

It was a German duo on top in the doubles sprint event however, as Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken combined to take gold ahead of Latvian brothers Andris and Juris Sixs, while Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller took bronze.

