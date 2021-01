Luge

Winter sports video 2021: Watch Felix Loch extend World Cup luge lead with victory in Konigssee

Watch Felix Loch extend his World Cup luge lead with a stunning victory in Konigssee. Loch won for the sixth time in seven races this season, and is now five-for-five in full two-run competitions. He extended his lead to 235 points over compatriot Johannes Ludwig in the overall standings with five races remaining.

