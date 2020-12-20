It's taken six races at four different tracks but finally Felix Loch has tasted defeat at the Luge World Cup.

The German had won all five races heading into the Winterberg sprint, including the men's singles event earlier in the day.

But victory finally escaped him with compatriot Max Langenhan taking the win as Germany prevailed in all four races of the weekend.

Langenhan stopped the clock in 36.331 seconds to take top spot ahead of two Italians, with Kevin Fischnaller coming second ahead of his cousin, Dominik, who rounded off the podium.

Loch could only finish in fifth place but his 36.408 time was just 0.05 seconds away from the top three.

He unsurprisingly still leads the overall World Cup standings while his 1:09.031 aggregate time is still enough for him to lead the sprint table with one event to go.

Dominik and Kevin round off the top three sprinters with Innsbruck playing host to the final sprint event of the season in late January.

The women's event, meanwhile, had familiar high-flyers with 2020 champion Julia Taubitz leading the way, just as she did in the two-run singles event.

She prevailed with a time of 38.782 ahead of fellow German Natalie Geisenberger – who has now finished second in all six World Cup races this term.

Dajana Eitberger rounded off the sprinters' top three to emulate the podium places from the previous event in Innsbruck.

Geisenberger's extraordinary consistency means she leads the World Cup standings despite not winning a race, sitting with 510 points to her name.

Taubitz is second, just 19 points back, while Eitberger is third in both the overall and sprint standings.

The Luge World Cup season now breaks for the festive period before returning to Germany on the weekend of January 2 in Koenigssee.

