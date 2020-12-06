Felix Loch made it three wins from three in the luge World Cup season with victory in a staggering weather-affected race in Altenberg.

Wind sweeping over the ice meant that those who slid further down the field would have barely any chance of a strong time, exacerbated with the German only registering the 17th best time of the first run.

Luge Ivanova back on top with 15th Luge World Cup win YESTERDAY AT 20:31

Indeed, Loch didn’t even get the quickest run second time around, but his total time of 1:50.395 was enough to win a remarkable race on home soil.

Victory was even sweeter for a man who won for the tenth time on the ice of Altenberg, the location in which he won a World Cup race for the very first time back in 2009.

"A lot is possible from 17th place, I am half an hour earlier than in the first run,” the there-time Olympic champion said at the halfway stage.

"I simply like this track. It has a cool character with many passages where you can just let the sled run.”

Further German success came through Max Langenhan, who boosted his 16th-place halfway position to finish with silver after a second run of 55.095 seconds, the sixth best of the round.

Kristers Aparjods rounded off the podium with a combined time of 1:50.701 – despite finishing 13th and eighth in his two individual slides.

The changeable conditions certainly made their mark with fourth-place Russian Semen Pavlichenko only registering the 25th quickest run first time around.

But going early in the second made a big difference, with no competitor beating his 54.657s effort.

Conversely, teammate and compatriot Roman Repilov led at the halfway stage but had to settle for fifth overall after being the victim of difficult conditions late in the sliding.

Victory for Loch takes him 127 points clear of Austria’s David Gleirscher in the overall World Cup standings, with Oberhof playing host to the next round next weekend.

Sportsbeat 2020

Luge New mum Geisenberger back on World Cup podium 29/11/2020 AT 19:21