Felix Loch continued his blanket luge World Cup dominance as the German slid to a fifth successive race win in Konigssee.

The three-time Olympic champion extended his lead at the top of the World Cup standings to 176 points with another commanding victory on home ice.

Loch has now locked out all five full, two-run competitions and is six from seven across all races this season.

The Sonneberg star got only the fifth best second-run start on a track where a fast start is vital but converted a 0.139s advantage at the flip to win in a combined 1:38.218.

He now looks a dead cert for a seventh singles gold at the upcoming World Championships, also set for Konigssee, the world's first artificial track.

Closest to toppling the 31-year-old was Russia's Roman Repilov, whose excellent second run start saw him slot in 0.285s behind Loch for his nation's first medal of the season in the men's competition.

Loch's compatriot Johannes Ludwig got the best start on both runs and that was enough for bronze as the pair shared the World Cup podium for the third time in 2020/21.

There was American representation on the sport's top-level circuit for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, with Chris Mazdzer finishing 15th and Jonny Gustafson 20th.

Meanwhile in the doubles event, Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken underlined fine form ahead of their world title defence with a third straight World Cup gold at Konigssee.

The German pair trailed Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt by 0.026s after the local favourites put down a searing first run of 50.092, hitting the day's top speed.

But Eggert and Benecken bounced back with 50.166 to overhaul the Olympic champions and box out Austrians Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller, who won the first three races of the season, for Germany's fourth straight win.

"It was a good test for the World Championships," said Eggert.

"If you've raced before, you go into the Championships with a little more confidence," Benecken added: "We have some catching up to do, especially at the start. Overall the performance was already excellent, but it can always be better."

Steu and Koller had their lead in the overall doubles World Cup standings cut to just 20 points, with Eggert and Benecken second.

Sportsbeat 2021

