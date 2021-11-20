German veteran Johannes Ludwig claimed the first Luge World Cup victory of the season with a track record at Yanqing.

The 35-year-old, who claimed bronze in PyeongChang, showed his medal credentials ahead of Beijing 2022 with his seventh career win at the Olympic Winter Games test event in China as Germany claimed a rare clean sweep of all three podium spots.

Ludwig set the fastest times in both runs and finished with a final time of 1:54.597 edging out reigning overall World Cup champion Felix Loch by 0.854 seconds to claim his first victory at this stage since February 2020.

Max Langenhan took third in 1:55.455 as the Germans made the most of an error from Austria's Olympic champion David Gleirscher who had to settle for fourth despite a promising start.

Ludwig said: "Firstly, that was a very good start to the season. I made few mistakes and I'm very satisfied."

There was more success for Germany in the season's first doubles competition as world champions Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken came out on top.

The duo claimed their 47th World Cup win, putting together runs of 58.793 seconds and 58.817 seconds to take victory in 1:57.610, 0.209 seconds ahead of Austrian runners-up Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller.

