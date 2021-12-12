The men's singles gold medal at the Luge World Cup was shared for only the second time in history after Austrian Wolfgang Kindl and German Max Langenhan clocked the same time in Altenberg. Former world champion Kindl and Langehan both finished in 1min 47.997 seconds after two runs in Germany, meaning the gold medal was shared for the first time since 2011. German Olympic mixed team gold medallist Johannes Ludwig took third, trailing the joint winners by 0.033. Kindl said: "I think it's totally cool that two of us can stand on the top podium. "It would also have been a shame if someone was second with a thousandth of a second behind." Langehan added: "The fact that there was a thousandths decision is something I have never experienced before and is funny. "It is cool for the sport when you finish tied to the thousandths after three kilometres of racing in the ice track." Langehan picked up his second gold of the day with victory in the team relay alongside Julia Taubitz and doubles duo Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken. The Germans topped Italy by 0.325 as Andrea VÃ¶tter, Dominik Fischnaller, and Ludwig Rieder and Patrick Rastner had to settle for silver. While Russia's Ekaterina Katnikova, Aleksandr Gorbatcevich, and Aleksandr Denisov and Vladislav Antonov completed the top three.

Ad

Luge Austria rule the roost on golden Saturday YESTERDAY AT 16:02

Sochi Fischnaller overcomes sled issues to take sprint gold 05/12/2021 AT 14:29