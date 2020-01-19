Maiden luge World Cup team relay win for Austria
Austria claimed their first ever team relay win as they came out on top at the luge World Cup in Lillehammer, Norway.
The team of Madeline Egle, David Gleirscher, Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller recorded a final total time of 2:36.912minutes to fend off challenges from the chasing pack.
They finished the day 0.108 seconds clear of their closest rivals as Italy secured second spot, while the top three was completed by the Latvian quartet, who came in with a total time of 2:37.543.
Victory came at the end of a day in which the Austrian quartet had been the pace-setters and kept their opposition at bay.
Teams from Germany, Russia and Slovakia were the next fastest and completed the top six.
Sportsbeat 2020