Maiden luge World Cup team relay win for Austria

The team of Madeline Egle, David Gleirscher, Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller recorded a final total time of 2:36.912minutes to fend off challenges from the chasing pack.

They finished the day 0.108 seconds clear of their closest rivals as Italy secured second spot, while the top three was completed by the Latvian quartet, who came in with a total time of 2:37.543.

Victory came at the end of a day in which the Austrian quartet had been the pace-setters and kept their opposition at bay.

Teams from Germany, Russia and Slovakia were the next fastest and completed the top six.

Sportsbeat 2020