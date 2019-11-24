MUELLER IMPRESSES AT HOME IN LUGE WORLD CUP

The Austrian luger was the class of the field in the men’s singles, getting the better of Russia's Roman Repilov and Italy's Dominik Fischnaller.

The Italian got a measure of revenge in the relay event though as Italy took gold just ahead of Mueller's Austria with Germany third.

Mueller led the way after the first run in the men's singles, and despite a ferocious comeback from Repilov in the second, jumping from 16th spot, the Austrian was able to come home with a 0.147 second lead.

Mueller was also the fastest of the men in the relay but the contributions of Andrea Voetter and then Ivan Nagler and Fabian Malleier ensured that Fischnaller and Italy took the win by just 0.025 seconds.

Sportsbeat 2019