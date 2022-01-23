Natalie Geisenberger warmed up for the defence of her Olympic singles title by taking European gold in St. Moritz.

The German was crowned European champion for the fifth time with a total time of 1:48.190 seconds.

She led at the halfway mark in Switzerland and was second quickest down the track at the second attempt with a clocking of 54.509.

Austria's Madeleine Egle secured silver and Latvia's Elina Ieva Vitola took bronze.

The doubles event was won by Germany's Toni Eggert and Sascha Beneken, who beat compatriots Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt to gold by 0.113 seconds.

