Hannah Prock took top spot in the women's event of the luge Nations Cup for the second time in as many weeks, after leading the field with a sublime run in Winterberg on Friday.

The 20-year-old repeated her feat from Oberhof a week before, as she recorded a time of 56.386s to claim the victory, seeing off second-placed Verena Hofer by just 0.02s despite an error late in her run.

German competitor Anna Berreiter rounded off the podium just 0.062s behind, as the Austrianâ€™s victory sees her take top spot in the Nations Cup standings and qualify for the weekendâ€™s luge World Cup event.

"I am happy about the victory in the Nations Cup in Winterberg and about the lead in the overall ranking of the Nations Cup now, even if I lost some time in turn 11 during my run," Prock said.

"The track is really very good and this was another second faster than in training."

In the men's event, Russia's Aleksandr Gorbatcevich took the victory after completing his run in 52.688s in Germany, with Ukraine's Anton Dukach finishing just one hundredth of a second behind, while compatriot Andriy Mandziy ended up in third with a time of 53.786s.

The 26-year-old from St. Petersburg was pleased to record the victory and is looking ahead to what promises to be a fiercely-contested World Cup event later in the weekend.

"The most important thing is of course the qualification for the World Cup on Sunday, but a victory in the Nations Cup is a great thing," Gorbatcevich said.

"I was the fastest in the qualification and that makes me very happy."

World champions Aleksandr Denisev and Vladislav Antonov continued to show their class in the doubles event, with the Russian duo producing the fastest time of the day with a run of 43.543s.

The Polish pairing of Wojciech Chmielewski and Jacub Kowalewski followed up last weekâ€™s victory in Oberhof with a second-placed finish 0.224s further back, while the Korean team of Jinyong Park and Jung Myung Cho finished third in a time of 43.945s.

