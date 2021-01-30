Roman Repilov was spectacularly crowned luge world champion as Felix Loch failed to match his World Cup dominance in Konigssee.

German Loch had already wrapped up the World Cup trophy having won every non-sprint race of the season but had to settle for silver on home ice, 13 years after first winning the title.

Repilov, competing for the Russian Luge Federation, stopped the clock in 1:37.810 to overturn his halfway deficit and win World Championship gold for the second successive season.

The 24-year-old had sat in second at halfway with his 48.805-second first effort bettered by Loch by the narrowest of margins.

But Repilov pulled out all the stops thereon, going down in 49.005 seconds to snatch gold from Loch’s grasp on the German track, with just 0.06 seconds separating the two.

Loch was aiming at a seventh singles title to surpass Italy's legendary luger Armin Zoeggeler, but they stay tied on six each.

Third place went to David Gleirscher who produced a superb performance to recover from sixth place at halfway to end with the bronze medal in 1:38.027.

Remarkably this is the Austrian’s first world medal in the discipline, despite becoming Olympic champion in PyeongChang three years ago.

