Brothers Juris and Andris Sics secured a heroic home victory for Latvia in the European Luge Championships doubles event in Sigulda. The three-time Olympic medallists headed into the eighth World Cup event of the season - doubling up as this year's European Championships - with two podium places to their name, and a two-run time of 1:23.610 proved good enough to yield a maiden gold in 2020/21. There was more good news for Latvia as third-placed Martins Bots and Roberts Plume joined their compatriots on the podium, while German pair Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt came home second. Fellow Germans Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken - who had won three of the previous four World Cup events - lost ground in the overall standings after a crash in their first run contributed to an eventual finish of 22nd. Austrians Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller finished fifth in Sigulda to stretch their lead at the top of the overall standings to 56 points over Eggert and Benecken, with Wendl and Arlt, and the Sics brothers, in third and fourth respectively. Sportsbeat 2021