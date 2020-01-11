Steu and Koller triumphant in Altenberg once more

The Austrian pairing secured their first World Cup win of the season as they finished in a time 1:23.779 minutes.

They finished over two tenths of a second clear of second place German pairing Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken, who registered a time of 1:24.007 minutes.

Russian duo Alexander Denisyev and Vladislav Antonov took the final step of the podium in a time of 1:24.060 minutes.

"The result is very, very good and of course we are very happy. Lorenz worked very hard, now it is running again at the start, it was a deserved victory," Steu said.

The result leaves Steu and Koller in third in the overall doubles World Cup standings on 401 points with Eggert and Benecken top on 555 and compatriots Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt second with 471.

Koller added: "We worked very well during the break, caught up with the training gap and are finally fully competitive again at the start.

"The speed was on point at the last World Cups, but so far we have not delivered two good runs in one go.

"Everything was just fine today, now it's time to take the momentum for tomorrow's team relay with you."

Sportsbeat 2020