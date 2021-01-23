Felix Loch’s luge World Cup dominance shows no signs of ending after winning his ninth race from ten outings in the men’s singles season.

The German’s superb campaign began in Innsbruck and it was a successful return to Austrian ice for the three-time Olympic gold medallist, victorious in a time of 1:39.771.

He far from had things all his own way, however, sitting second at the halfway stage before overcoming Semen Pavlichenko and winning by just 0.06 seconds.

Only Max Langenhan – in a sprint in Winterberg – has prevented Loch from top spot this season while Russia’s Pavlichenko became the eighth different man to win silver in this World Cup season.

Bronze went to another German with Johannes Ludwig rounding off the podium in a time of 1:39.977 following his two runs.

Ludwig remains in second position in the overall singles standings but Loch looks unbeatable, with his season tally now sitting at a perfect 800 having won all eight of the non-sprint races this campaign.

Only a win for Pavlichenko in the season-closing St Moritz race would prevent Ludwig taking second place in the standings, while the same trio lead the way in the overall standings.

The final round of the sprint season takes place in Innsbruck on Sunday before the World Championships in Koenigssee take centre stage next weekend.

