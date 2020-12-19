Julia Taubitz claimed her third luge World Cup victory of the season as she edged ahead of fellow German Natalie Geisenberger on the second run in Winterberg.

Taubitz won the opening race of the season in Innsbruck, followed by the sprint event in the same city, and after missing out on the podium in the following two races she was back on top on home ice.

Geisenberger â€“ the track record holder in Winterberg â€“ led the way after clocking 56.170 seconds on the first run but made a couple of mistakes second time down to post a time of 56.398s.

That was only the fifth-fastest second run and saw her drop to silver medal position as Taubitz posted the second-fastest time on each run for a combined total of 1:52.462 â€“ 0.106s faster than her compatriot.

Latvia's Eliza Tiruma took bronze despite lying sixth after the first run as those above her faltered, meaning her time of 1:52.728 was enough to push Madeleine Egle of Austria off the podium and into fourth.

Having finished second in every event so far this season, Geisenberger still leads the overall World Cup standings on 340 points, with Taubitz now second on 291 and another German, Dajana Eitberger â€“ who was 27th after the first run in Winterberg before posting the fastest time on her second attempt to climb to 13th â€“ sitting third on 250pts.

Meanwhile, Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt won a record 45th doubles World Cup race of their career as the time of 1:26.962 from their two runs was 0.040s better than fellow Germans Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken, while Latvia's Andris and Juris Sics took bronze.

