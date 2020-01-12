Taubitz claims Luge World Cup victory on home soil in Altenberg

Home favourite Taubitz went fastest in both runs in Germany, with the 23-year-old posting a combined time of 1:44.264, finishing 0.172 seconds ahead of Ivanova in second. All six victories so far this season have been shared between the pair, with both women registering three victories each.

As a result, the top of the overall standings couldn't be closer, with Ivanova leading the way by just two points at the halfway point of the competition. Italian Andrea Voetter claimed her first podium of the World Cup campaign in Altenberg, with the 24-year-old finishing with a combined time of 1:44.647, while Viktoriia Demchenko climbed to third in the overall standings with a sixth-place finish.

Sportsbeat 2020