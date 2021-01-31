Germany dominated the podium in the women's luge event at the World Championships as Julia Taubitz led a one-two-three for her country in Konigssee.

24-year-old Taubitz finished with a combined time of 1:14.132 following runs of 50.417 and 50.715 seconds as she edged out compatriot Natalie Geisenberger for first place.

Geisenberger clinched second in a total time of 1:41.447, trailing Taubitz by 0.315, while fellow German Dajana Eitberger completed the podium in a total time of 1:41.604.

Anna Berreiter narrowly missed out on joining the German medal party after finishing fourth with a total time of 1:41.970 as Russian Tatyana Ivanova took fifth in 1:42.177.

It was Germany's first podium clean sweep in the women’s overall race since 2008 but it was Austria's day in the team relay as they took the top prize.

Austria's Madeleine Egle, David Gleirscher and Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller took the gold in a total time of 2:43.139 as Germany settled for second place.

Taubitz was joined by Felix Loch and Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken as their total time of 2:43.177 saw them finish 0.038 seconds behind the champions.

Latvia's team Kendija Aparjode, Arturs Darznieks and Andris Sics and Juris Sics crossed the line for a combined time of 2:43.571 as they completed the podium ahead of the USA.

That result for the USA came after Summer Britcher was sixth and Emily Sweeney was seventh in the women's title race, with Ashley Farquharson 12th and Brittney Arndt 19th.

The team of Britcher, Tucker West and the doubles sled of Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman then just missed out on a medal in the relay, finishing 0.625 seconds behind Austria.

Germany won 12 of the 21 medals handed out at the World Championships, including four of the seven golds, and the Luge World Cup season ends next weekend in St Moritz.

