Taubitz continues Germany's winning streak at Luge World Cup

Taubitz was second in Konigssee, which was enough to pip Russia's Tatyana Ivanova to top spot in the overall classification and back up the success of her compatriots Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken in the doubles.

Anna Berreiter earned her second victory of the season on her home track on Saturday, describing her triumph as "the most amazing feeling."

Taubitz's second-placed finish ensured she finished with 965 points, just eight clear of Ivanova – who narrowly missed out on becoming Russia's first ever female victor in the Luge World Cup.

Ivanova's Russian teammate, Viktoria Demchenko, finished third in Konigssee and the overall standings.

Berreiter's victory saw her finish fourth overall, ahead of Austria's Madeleine Egle.

Junior World Champion Jessica Degenhardt finished 11th on her World Cup debut.

Taubitz said: "I was incredibly nervous, even before my second attempt because I heard that Tatyana Ivanova didn't get a clean run.

"That didn't made things any easier for me.

"It's amazing to win the overall World Cup. And on top of that I have continued the winning streak. It's crazy."

Berreiter said: "This is awesome. I won in Oberhof and Königssee – winning in front of my family and friends here is the most amazing feeling. It's brilliant."

Ivanova added: "I'm really disappointed. But that's luge."