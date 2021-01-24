Reigning Luge World Cup champion Julia Taubitz kept her hopes of a successful title defence alive with victory in the women's sprint at Innsbruck.

Taubitz finished just under three-hundredths of a second clear of compatriot Natalie Geisenberger to seal her sixth victory of the season - a tally which includes wins in all three sprint events.

The 24-year-old now sits 74 points behind Geisenberger with just one women's singles race to come, setting up a grandstand finish at St Moritz in a fortnight's time.

Dajana Eitberger completed an all-German podium at Innsbruck to ensure third place in the overall sprint standings behind Geisenberger and Taubitz, whose victory wrapped up her second consecutive crystal ball.

The men's crystal ball was shared between Felix Loch and Kevin Fischnaller after both finished on 225 points.

The Italian finished second on Sunday, narrowly clear of Loch in third, to ensure a tie in the overall sprint standings which left Fischnaller delighted.

"It's brutally cool to have won the crystal ball," he said. "And to be able to keep up with Felix Loch, ‘The Dominator’, is really sensational."

Russia's Semen Pavlichenko rounded off the overall sprint top three after claiming his first World Cup victory of the season at Innsbruck in 32.341s.

The doubles race was decided by the tightest of margins as Latvia's Sics brothers, Andris and Juris, finished one-thousandth of a second clear of Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller.

That was not enough to deny the Austrian pair the season's sprint title, while Steu and Koller also have a 126-point lead in the overall World Cup table.

"It's awesome, I can't put it into words," Steu said. "It's great that we ticked it off before the World Championships."

Next weekend's World Championships do not count towards the World Cup points tallies, with Steu and Koller - like Taubitz - looking to round off their campaign in style in St Moritz in early February.

