Taubitz takes Lake Placid title in double delight for Germany

The 23-year-old sped home in a new track record-time of 1:27.484s, ahead of home favourite Emily Sweeney – who herself had lowered the track record with a run of 1:27.551s – and Russia's Victoria Demchenko.

The result puts Taubitz top of World Cup standings with 170 points after two races, ahead of Summer Britcher and Tatyana Ivanova as she eyes the overall title, with reigning champion and compatriot Natalie Geisenberger not competing as she expects her first child.

"This is just amazing," Taubitz said of the result.

"I'd never thought it was possible a few years ago. The track is in really good shape.

"I was hoping for a track record on my first run. I didn't realise Emily had beaten the benchmark."

There was further glory for Germany as Olympic champions Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt took the men's doubles title for their 43rd world cup victory.

They edged out compatriots Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken – last season's overall champions and victors in the first meet of the season – in second and Austria's Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller in third.

The result leaves the two German teams locked level at the top of the overall standings on 185 points.

"We're getting older so we have more experience," said Wendl.

"We drove our best ever time on the Lake Placid track. The whole week has been a lot of fun.

"The new sled is really nice to drive. We've had some bad luck here in the past so we're pretty happy."

