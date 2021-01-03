It was a third successive luge World Cup victory for Germany's Julia Taubitz as she clinched top spot in Koenigssee.

The 24-year-old completed her second run in the quickest time, to give her a winning mark of 1:41. 402.

Luge Loch wins again in Konigssee 3 HOURS AGO

She finished 0.310 seconds ahead of her compatriot Natalie Geisenberger who secured her seventh silver medal of the season.

Austria's Madeleine Egle claimed third place on the podium and she was a further 0.058s behind Geisenberger.

In the World Cup standings, Geisenberger had her lead reduced yet again and Taubitz now has 591 points â€“ only four points behind.

In the Team Relay World Cup, Austria came out on top recording a time of 2:42.729 which saw them finish 0.193s ahead of Germany.

There was a larger gap back to Russia, who completed the podium, as they finished 0.804s behind the winners.

Austria's victory meant they closed the gap on leaders Germany in the standings and they now sit 20 points behind them with 325.

Sportsbeat 2021

Königssee Watch Loch extend World Cup luge lead with victory in Konigssee YESTERDAY AT 14:00