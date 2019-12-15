‘We just showed everyone what we can do’ – Canadian duo make history

Whilst there are no specific World Cup rules that say the doubles have to be made up of men there have been no all-female teams up until this point.

16-year-olds Nash and Corless have now created their own piece of history, finishing 22nd out of the 23 competing pairs.

At one stage they were actually leading the race, if only because they were the first pair down the track in the second run.

"It's crazy," Nash said after the race.

"I don't think it's sunk in yet."

The pair qualified after Canada were allowed to enter a second sled when a number of countries elected to skip the race.

"Pretty crazy," Corless said. "We proved that women can do this. We showed that today."

There have been four-woman teams in the four-person event and there are both male and female singles competitions but this moment will go down in history for doubles.

"We wanted to lay down two consistent runs, pull a good start," Nash added.

"We had a couple goals in mind and we achieved those so we're super happy. We just showed everyone what we can do, so we're super happy."

The race was won by German duo Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken, the current doubles leaders.