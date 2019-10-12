The Kenyan had boasted in run-up to Saturday's attempt that "Vienna is running and making history, like the first man to go to the moon."

And assisted by 41 pacemakers and an electric pacecar to show ideal speed he succeeded in achieving his goal in the INEOS 1:59 challenge.

The 34-year-old got to the halfway point of the challenge in 59 minutes and 35 seconds, 11 seconds under the pace for the two-hour barrier.

And one hour later, he was home.

"I am feeling good. After Roger Bannister in 1954 it took another 63 years," he said.

"I tried and I did not get it - 65 years, I am the first man - I want to inspire many people, that no human is limited."

"Absolutely remember the 41 pacemakers are among the best athletes ever in the world.

Video - Watch: Eliud Kipchoge breaks two-hour marathon barrier 01:56

"We can make this world a beautiful world and a peaceful world. My wife and three children, I am happy for them to come and witness history.

"The positively of sport, I want to make it a clean sport and an interesting sport."