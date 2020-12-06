Marathon

Athletics video: Watch Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie smash half marathon world record in Valencia

Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie broke the half marathon world record in Valencia on Sunday, becoming the first person to break 58 minutes. Kandie, who finished second at the world half marathon championships in Gdynia in October, finished the race in 57 minutes and 32 seconds, knocking 29 seconds from the previous record of 58:01 set by compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor in 2019.

