By Will Jennings in Munich

Becky Briggs battled through the heat to complete a memorable multi-sport European marathon in a melting Munich.

The Hull athlete, 22, crossed the line in 31stÊon the opening day of the European Athletics Championships after clocking a hard-fought time of 2:39:02.

The 26-mile contest represented both a team and individual event and alongside Rosie Edwards, Naomi Mitchell and Alice Wright, British stars finished sixth as Germany grabbed gold on home soil.

The temperatures in the city were soaring but Briggs admits ploughing through the conditions was an experience she'll never forget.

She said: "It was good and really tough - but honestly, just the best experience.

"The atmosphere was just incredible - I didn't expect the atmosphere to be quite that good.

"It was an incredible experience and I feel so lucky to have had the opportunity and to have finished. I'm really proud.

"I'm proud of all the girls - it really was tough out there but we all did well.

"It would have been nice if we started a bit earlier, but it wasn't the end of the world and didn't make too much of a difference."

Briggs finished 10 minutes behind individual champion Aleksandra Lisowska, who stopped the clock in a season's best 2:28:36 to romp to an impressive victory.

Croat and Dutch stars Matea Parlov Kostro and Nienke Brinkman completed the podium at Munich's iconic Odeonsplatz square.

Athletics is one of nine sports hosting their European Championships at this innovative multi-sport event, with cycling, gymnastics, rowing, triathlon, table tennis, canoe sprint, sport climbing and beach volleyball also featuring.

That expanded offering meant fans flocked to the Monday marathon and Briggs admits she loved getting a slice of the action.

"The atmosphere absolutely made it more special," she added.

"It's so nice it's a team event as well so all four of us finished, which is kind of rare in a marathon to all cross the line.

"I'll probably target a spring marathon, get a bit stronger over winter, do a few shorter races, get a little bit of speed, go from there and enjoy the journey."

The multi-sport European Championships Munich 2022, featuring Athletics, Beach Volleyball, Canoe Sprint, Cycling, Gymnastics, Table Tennis, Triathlon, Rowing, Sport Climbing, takes place 11th-21st August on the 50th anniversary of the Olympics Games in the Germany city.

