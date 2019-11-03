Getty Images
Kenyan double as Kamworor and Jepkosgei win NYC marathon
Geoffrey Kamworor won the New York Marathon in a double triumph for Kenyan runners.
Joyciline Jepkosgie won the title in the women's division.
Kamworor reclaimed the New York title he won in 2017 in two hours eight minutes and 13 seconds and Jepkosgei surprised four-time champion Mary Keitany, winning her marathon debut in 2:22:38.
Additional reporting from Reuters. More details to follow
