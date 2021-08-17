The London Marathon has been moved to October in 2022, making it the third year in a row that the event has had to be rearranged.

Traditionally in April, the 2020 edition of the marathon was without crowds or fun runners as athletes raced laps of St James's Park rather than the usual street route.

The 2021 edition will see runners back on the normal 26.2 mile course from Greenwich to The Mall and will take place on October 3.

The 2022 race has been confirmed to take place in early October.

Hugh Brasher, event director of London Marathon Events, said: “We are living in a hugely uncertain world - a world where different approaches to managing Covid-19 are being explored and executed.

"The London Marathon is an extraordinary and unique celebration of the family of humankind coming together.

"We believe that by moving the 2022 event to October we give ourselves the best chances of welcoming the world to the streets of London, enabling tens of millions to be raised for good causes and giving people the certainty that their hard work and training will allow them to experience the amazing crowds cheering them every step of the way, from Greenwich to Westminster.

"We are extremely grateful to the Mayor of London, the London boroughs of Greenwich, Lewisham, Southwark, Tower Hamlets, the City of Westminster and the City of London, Transport for London, The Royal Parks, BBC TV and our many other partners for their support in confirming the October 2 date for 2022.”

Brasher added that the 2023 edition will return to its traditional slot on Sunday, April 23.