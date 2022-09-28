Mo Farah is out of the 2022 London Marathon after suffering a hip injury.

Farah revealed that he had been feeling "pain and tightness" in his right hip over the past 10 days and that despite treatment, the issue "hasn't improved enough" to enable him to make the start line in Greenwich.

The development is a blow to the 39-year-old Farah, who won the Big Half earlier this month and had been preparing for his fourth marathon appearance in London, and first tilt since 2019.

Farah's best result in London was his third place in 2018.

Farah said: “I’ve been training really hard over the past few months and I’d got myself back into good shape and was feeling pretty optimistic about being able to put in a good performance at the TCS London Marathon.

"However, over the past 10 days I’ve been feeling pain and tightness in my right hip. I’ve had extensive physio and treatment and done everything I can to be on the Start Line but it hasn't improved enough to compete on Sunday.

“It’s really disappointing to have to withdraw after a good last few months and after my win at The Big Half but also because I love racing in front of my home crowd in London who always give all of us athletes such amazing support.

"I wish everyone taking part on Sunday a good run and I hope to be back out there with you in April 2023.”

Hugh Brasher, event director of the TCS London Marathon, said of Farah's absence: “We are so sorry that Sir Mo is not fit to run on Sunday.

"We wish him a very speedy recovery and hope to see him running the 2023 TCS London Marathon in April next year.”

