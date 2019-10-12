Getty Images
'Today we went to the moon and came back to Earth!" - the world reacts to Eliud Kipchoge
Eliud Kipchoge created history on Saturday by running a marathon in under two hours, the first man ever to do so.
The Kenyan himself was understandably delighted with his achievement, comparing Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin's Apollo XI mission to the moon in 1969.
And his success was noted by people from across the world of sport.
Back in his homeland, Kipchoge was saluted by the Kenyan government.
However, not everyone was so impressed. Irish Olympian Brendan Boyce noted that Kipchoge's wife, who was watching him run for the first time, had not been there for the whole journey!
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react