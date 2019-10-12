The Kenyan himself was understandably delighted with his achievement, comparing Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin's Apollo XI mission to the moon in 1969.

And his success was noted by people from across the world of sport.

Back in his homeland, Kipchoge was saluted by the Kenyan government.

However, not everyone was so impressed. Irish Olympian Brendan Boyce noted that Kipchoge's wife, who was watching him run for the first time, had not been there for the whole journey!