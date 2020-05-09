Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 249 in disarray after Souza tests positive for Covid

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 08: Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza poses on the scale during the UFC 249 official weigh-in on May 08, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
40 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

Ultimate Fighting Championship card 249 has been left in doubt after fighter Ronaldo Souza tested positive for the coronavirus.

The test means his clash with Uriah Hall has been cancelled, but raises concerns over the viability of restarting sporting events including but not limited to UFC.

Forty-year-old Brazilian Souza may have been contagious for days before the diagnosis and he attended press conferences and also a weigh-in last week.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 249 cancelled after pressure, says UFC president

10/04/2020 AT 07:10

A UFC statement confirmed: “UFC’s medical team examined Souza and his two cornermen and found them to be currently asymptomatic.

“As per UFC’s health and safety protocols, all three men have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating off premises, where UFC’s medical team will monitor their conditions remotely and will provide assistance with any necessary treatment.”

Play Icon
WATCH

Brailsford – Creative solutions and flexibility vital for teams and riders to cope with coronavirus

00:03:04

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC close to securing private island for fights – because of course it is…

07/04/2020 AT 07:27
Mixed Martial Arts

McGregor announces January UFC return - but refuses to name his opponent

24/10/2019 AT 13:15
Related Topics
Mixed Martial Arts
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleUFC 249 cancelled after pressure, says UFC president
Next articleOne number, one story – Shades of 7 for Wójcik Racing Team