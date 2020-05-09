UFC 249 in disarray after Souza tests positive for Covid

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 08: Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza poses on the scale during the UFC 249 official weigh-in on May 08, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

Ultimate Fighting Championship card 249 has been left in doubt after fighter Ronaldo Souza tested positive for the coronavirus.

The test means his clash with Uriah Hall has been cancelled, but raises concerns over the viability of restarting sporting events including but not limited to UFC.

Forty-year-old Brazilian Souza may have been contagious for days before the diagnosis and he attended press conferences and also a weigh-in last week.

Mixed Martial Arts UFC 249 cancelled after pressure, says UFC president 10/04/2020 AT 07:10

A UFC statement confirmed: “UFC’s medical team examined Souza and his two cornermen and found them to be currently asymptomatic.

“As per UFC’s health and safety protocols, all three men have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating off premises, where UFC’s medical team will monitor their conditions remotely and will provide assistance with any necessary treatment.”

Play Icon WATCH Brailsford – Creative solutions and flexibility vital for teams and riders to cope with coronavirus 00:03:04

Mixed Martial Arts UFC close to securing private island for fights – because of course it is… 07/04/2020 AT 07:27