McGregor said he wants three fights in 2020, including rematches with Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov, who defeated the Irishman in a lightweight title bout last year, the Irishman's most recent MMA fight.

"The return of the 'notorious' Conor McGregor will take place on January 18th in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada ... I am in prime physical condition, I have agreed the date with the company," McGregor told reporters.

" If I was to give you people the name (of the opponent), which I would love to do, the UFC would flip it because they are a crafty company, so for me, here's this one - ask the UFC who the opponent is. "

Following that bout, McGregor said he wants a trilogy fight against Nate Diaz, who beat him in March 2016 before McGregor had his revenge with a win in August that year, and then a rematch in Moscow against lightweight champ Nurmagomedov.