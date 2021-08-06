Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Her face says it all' - 'Devastation' for pentathlon leader as horse refuses to jump

Modern Pentathlon

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Her face says it all' - There is total 'devastation' for pentathlon leader Annika Schleu as her horse refuses to jump and she picks up zero points having been in command of the competition.

00:00:54, an hour ago