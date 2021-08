Modern Pentathlon

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'That'll be elimination!' - Nightmare fall in pentathlon before horse runs away

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'That'll be elimination!' - There is a nightmare fall for Italy's Elena Micheli in the show jumping of the modern pentathlon before her horse then runs away.

00:00:17, an hour ago