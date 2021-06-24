Kate French, Joseph Choong, James Cooke and Joanna Muir will compete at the Tokyo Olympics as Team GB’s four modern pentathlon charges.

There are high hopes for the quartet who have enjoyed a hugely successful season in the build-up to Tokyo.

Choong, Cooke and French all featured at the Rio Olympics in 2016, while Muir is making her debut at the Games in Japan.

French, who came fifth in Rio, is eager to build on her recent triumphs including setting a new world record in the fencing discipline.

While Muir is appearing at her first Games, Choong and Cooke can draw on their Rio experience, with Choong just 21 years old when he finished tenth at the previous Olympics.

Performance director John Bartu praised the quartet ahead of the Games taking into account what has been an incredible testing year for athletes.

“It has been remarkable return to competition for our British pentathletes this year,” he said.

Despite the long break from competition, the team have trained well in challenging circumstances and continued to perform well on the international stage.

“Despite not being able to conclude the Olympic Games qualification season for reasons beyond our control, the athletes still achieved the UIPM Olympic Games Qualification Standard, confirming the strength and depth of the team and the Performance Programme at Pentathlon GB, and I want to take the opportunity to congratulate the whole squad and coaches on this achievement.

“I also want to thank the whole team of staff who have supported the athletes, particularly over the past year and throughout the pandemic.

“The team selected have proven form and experience and are looking forward to representing Team GB in Tokyo, but we still have more preparation to do at home in Bath, and will continue to focus on doing everything we can to ensure we are as ready as we can be when the Games come around.”

The Olympics begin in just under a month’s in Japan and will continue until August 7.

Organisers have faced a backlash from the Japanese public as the country continues to labour through a slow Covid-19 vaccine programme.

Only Japanese residents will be permitted to attend the Games and it has already been announced alcohol, high fives and loud talking will be banned.

