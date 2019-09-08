All the major action in the race occurred on lap ten when leader Josh Brookes slid off the track putting Bradley Ray in front, but before the end of the circuit Bridewell had taken the lead.

Ray stayed in second place, with Scott Redding in third.

Earlier, Redding won the second race ahead of Brookes and Bridewell, while Danny Buchan beat Brookes and Bridewell in the first race of the round.

Brookes and Redding are now level at the top of the standings, with Bridewell now 32 points behind.

Mackenzie is fourth ahead of Buchan, while Hickman rounds out the top six.