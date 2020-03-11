Getty Images
MotoGP: Argentina GP rescheduled for November admit coronavirus fears
MotoGP's Argentina Grand Prix has been moved to November amid coronavirus fears.
The race meeting at the Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina, which was set to take place from April 17-19, is the third to be moved due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Organisers also announced the Valencia Grand Prix - at the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana - will now be held from November 27-29.
The Americas Grand Prix in Texas has also changed slot to November 13-15.
The 2020 MotoGP season is now set to begin in Jerez with the Gran Premio Red Bull de España scheduled to commence May 1-3.