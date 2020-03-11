The race meeting at the Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina, which was set to take place from April 17-19, is the third to be moved due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Organisers also announced the Valencia Grand Prix - at the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana - will now be held from November 27-29.

The Americas Grand Prix in Texas has also changed slot to November 13-15.

The 2020 MotoGP season is now set to begin in Jerez with the Gran Premio Red Bull de España scheduled to commence May 1-3.