Qualification

Follow the Grand Prix Austria live with Eurosport. This MotoGP race starts at 13:10 on 14 August 2021. Find race results, calendar, standings, scores and all of this season’s MotoGP fixtures.

Motorcycling fans can read breaking Motorcycling news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. Don’t miss the upcoming Motorcycling events. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Motorcycling to football, tennis, snooker and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.