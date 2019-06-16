French rider Fabio Quartararo finished second, after starting on pole and dropping to eighth, for the Petronas Yamaha team with Italian Danilo Petrucci third for Ducati.

Marquez's rivals Andrea Dovizioso and the Yamaha factory pairing of Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales went down like skittles after Lorenzo lost control of his Honda at turn 10 and hit them with 23 laps remaining.

"I feel really sorry for Maverick, Andrea and Valentino because they are fighting for the championship," said Lorenzo, who had rocketed from 10th on the grid to fourth after the opening lap.

"It's a big disaster and I feel sorry for them."