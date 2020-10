The Algarve International Circuit will stage MotoGP's first race in Portugal since 2012 on Nov. 22 and Espargaro, who joined several test riders at the venue ahead of this weekend's French Grand Prix, said the final corner was an area of concern.

"The track is borderline for MotoGP, it's on the limit," Espargaro was quoted as saying by motorsport.com. "On the... TV, everybody is just commenting on the up and downs, but the rest of the track is OK.

"We have enough room in case of a crash. Everything's on the limit, but the last corner for me is dangerous... but we race in circuits more dangerous."

KTM's Brad Binder suggested walls on either side of the final turn made it tricky.

"It wasn't too hectic on what we were there on but on a GP bike when you have a lot of power will be maybe a bit of a different story," Binder said.

The riders are due to discuss the issue with MotoGP's safety commission on Friday. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

