Motorcycling

Motorcycling-British and Australian MotoGP races cancelled

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - This year's British and Australian MotoGP races have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Friday.

The British Grand Prix was scheduled for Silverstone on Aug. 30 while the Australian round had been due at Phillip Island on Oct. 25.

"We’re saddened to have to announce the cancellation of these iconic events after finding no way through the logistical and operational issues resulting from the pandemic and rearranged calendar," Carmelo Ezpeleta, chief executive of the commercial rights holder Dorna, said in a statement. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Jason Neely)

Motorcycling

Motorcycling-No return for Lorenzo in 2020 as MotoGP cancels wild cards

15/05/2020 AT 10:25
Motorcycling

Motorcycling-MotoGP intends to start season in July with races in Jerez

07/05/2020 AT 10:32
Motorcycling

German, Dutch and Finnish MotoGP races cancelled

29/04/2020 AT 09:55
Related Topics
Motorcycling
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Motorcycling

Motorcycling-No return for Lorenzo in 2020 as MotoGP cancels wild cards

15/05/2020 AT 10:25
Motorcycling

Motorcycling-MotoGP intends to start season in July with races in Jerez

07/05/2020 AT 10:32
Motorcycling

German, Dutch and Finnish MotoGP races cancelled

29/04/2020 AT 09:55
Motorcycling

Motorcycling-Rossi expects to decide future before season starts

25/04/2020 AT 13:58

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Motorcycling

Yart Yamaha triumph in 8 hours of Sepan

00:02:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
Motorcycling

YART Yamaha win 8 Hours Of Slovakia Ring

00:01:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Le mans 24 Hours

‘Maybe the most beautiful day’ - Guarnoni's tears at victory

00:01:01
Play Icon
Play Icon
Le mans 24 Hours

Crash, flames and safety car in dramatic finale!

00:01:40
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

18 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

18 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

21 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Cricket

South Africa suspends all activities for 60 days

16/03/2020 AT 14:23
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
UK Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-6 Mark Allen - the final as it happened

09/12/2018 AT 22:13
Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 13:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

26/05/2020 AT 15:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Motorcycling

Bike legend Bayliss makes racing comeback at 48

13/12/2017 AT 09:52
Giro d'Italia

Dumoulin lead slashed after toilet break as Nibali wins Stage 16

23/05/2017 AT 15:15
Bundesliga

Lewandowski: Klopp made me a more complete player

10/11/2015 AT 16:02
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleMotorcycling-No return for Lorenzo in 2020 as MotoGP cancels wild cards
Next articleSweden gives green light for league to start